Committee bill to help fund community projects in Mississippi Delta

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced funds have been secured for community projects in the Mississippi Delta through a committee bill.

According to the congressman, each community project was subsidized through the House Subcommittee of Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies.

RecipientProjectAmount
Bolivar CountyI.T. Montgomery Home Revitalization$2,250,000
Bolivar CountyBolivar County Community Facility$225,000
Sharkey CountyCary Christian Center$37,500
Sunflower CountyFannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation$2,250,000
Montgomery CountyMS Delta Disaster Relief Shelter$300,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories