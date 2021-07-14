Committee bill to help fund community projects in Mississippi Delta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- When a storm develops in the tropics, there are a lot of people on the ground - from forecasters with the National Hurricane Center to local meteorologists - who monitor any potential developments. But did you know tropical activity is also monitored from more than 200 miles above Earth?

While they aren't on Earth physically, astronauts on the International Space Station help those who are on the ground by getting a view of tropical weather - and other natural events - from high above the planet. Astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, who have been on the space station since April as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission, recently spoke with our Tracking the Tropics team about keeping an eye on Earth while they're in orbit.