Committee bill to help fund community projects in Mississippi Delta

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced funds have been secured for community projects in the Mississippi Delta through a committee bill.
According to the congressman, each community project was subsidized through the House Subcommittee of Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies.
|Recipient
|Project
|Amount
|Bolivar County
|I.T. Montgomery Home Revitalization
|$2,250,000
|Bolivar County
|Bolivar County Community Facility
|$225,000
|Sharkey County
|Cary Christian Center
|$37,500
|Sunflower County
|Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation
|$2,250,000
|Montgomery County
|MS Delta Disaster Relief Shelter
|$300,000