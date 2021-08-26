Community Foundation for Mississippi announces extension of CARES Act reimbursement grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Community Foundation for Mississippi (CFM) announced an extension of its COVID-19 reimbursement grant program, which was established during the 2020 legislative sessions as part of the CARES Act.

Organizations in the Foundation’s 22-county service area can apply for reimbursement awards for COVID-19 response related expenses incurred between March 1, 2020, and December 30, 2021. The Community Foundation has more than $1 million remaining to support food pantries in its service area.

The Mississippi legislature lifted the previous funding cap for food pantries through Senate Bill 2221, which means there is no limit to the reimbursement amount for eligible food pantries.

CFM leaders encourage all eligible food pantries and nonprofits in their service area to apply for a reimbursement grant: