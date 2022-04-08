GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A key nonprofit agency in Mississippi’s Delta region has named a new executive director, The Delta Democrat-Times reported.

Melanie Powell was recently named executive director of the Community Foundation of Washington County.

Powell brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit management to the new position.

Her responsibilities will include oversight of all aspects of the foundation’s operations, including helping new donors set up funds, working with existing fund advisors, and administering the foundation’s grant-making process.

Powell, a native of Crystal Springs, graduated from Mississippi Valley State