NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Huber Engineered Woods, a specialty building products manufacturer, will locate a manufacturing plant in Shuqualak in Noxubee County. Officials said the project is a $418 million corporate investment and will create 158 jobs.

Huber Engineered Woods plans to locate on a 551-acre site where the company will produce specialty engineered wood panels.

“In line with our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, we have already started our permitting process in Mississippi. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with state, local and tribal stakeholders as we move forward to ensure our facility provides long-term benefits to the community.,” said Huber Engineered Woods President Brian Carlson

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for infrastructure needs. MDA also certified the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is designated for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

AccelerateMS is providing assistance for workforce training, and Noxubee County and Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in the near future.