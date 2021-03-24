Computer science instruction bill signed by Governor Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed into law House Bill 633, known as “The Mississippi Computer Science and Cyber Education Equality Act.” The law comes as the C Spire Foundation committed $1 million in January to help school districts with teacher training and implementation.

“We’ve made great progress in educating and informing the public on the importance of getting more rigorous computer science education in all of our schools so that students have the knowledge, skills and abilities to compete for the best jobs in the new 21st century digital economy,” said Gov. Reeves.

Part of the push for the legislation is being fueled by differences in the amount of computer science education offered by school districts across the state.

“C Spire has really stepped up to the plate and wants to move Mississippi forward by building a stronger economy with more high-paying job opportunities,” said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

C Spire has been involved in efforts to promote computer science education in Mississippi since 2015 with coding challenges, coding academies, pilot accelerated degree programs and other efforts designed to inspire and encourage students to consider pursuing academic degrees or professional careers in science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.