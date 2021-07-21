Congressman Thompson dismisses lawsuit against former President Trump

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on ‘worldwide threats to the homeland’, on Capitol Hill Washington. Thompson has sued former President Donald Trump, alleging Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit in Washington’s federal court alleges the Republican former president conspired with members of far-right extremist groups to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden. The suit also names as defendants Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both of which had members alleged to have taken part in the siege.(John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced he will leave the lawsuit he filed, in partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), against former President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit was filed after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thompson said he’s leaving the lawsuit in light of his selection as chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attach on the United States Capitol.

“In an effort to avoid even the appearance of a conflict, I have dismissed my claim in the lawsuit that I brought to address the events of January 6, 2021. And, I will refrain from sharing information that I acquire as Chair of the Select Committee that is not already available to the public or to members of Congress.” said Thompson.