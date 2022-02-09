JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) is looking to hire conservation officers across the state.

Some preferred qualifications include:

Be 21 or older

Completed 64 hours at an accredited community college or university or have an Associate Degree from an accredited community college

Have passed the Law Enforcement Academy

Have five years of experience in law enforcement

Those who wish to apply can submit an application or find more details here. They can also contact the Law Enforcement Bureau Office at lerecruitment@wfp.ms.gov for questions.