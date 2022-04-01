GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced the award of the construction contract for the new U.S. Courthouse in Greenville to Robins & Morton.

The new Federal courthouse will provide the Judiciary with a newly constructed 55,639 gross square foot facility along with secure parking in the historic downtown area. The award is the result of the commitment and partnership between GSA, the U.S. Courts, elected officials and the local community. The project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2024.

“The new federal courthouse in our downtown is a legacy project that will change the face of Greenville for decades,” said Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons. This courthouse shows how local and federal partnerships matter in maximizing federal investments in supporting the economic vision of local communities across the country. I applaud the commitments of late Senator Thad Cochran, Senator Roger Wicker, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, and our federal judiciary in the Northern District of Mississippi for this courthouse. This project speaks volumes about how local and federal partnerships matter.”

Project Details: