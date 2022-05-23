RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration has awarded a $33.7 million contract to AnderCorp. The company will be responsible for building the new Department of Public Safety (DPS) headquarters in Rankin County.

AnderCorp leaders said the new headquarters will consolidate, localize and increase interactivity of DPS functions. The following DPS divisions will be located in the main building:

DPS Administration

Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

Mississippi Office of Homeland Security

Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division

Public Safety Planning

Support Services Divisions

Crime Stoppers

Capitol Police

Driver Service Bureau

“The Legislature providing this funding shows their strong commitment and support for public safety and security for all Mississippians. DPS will significantly benefit from having centrally located divisions that will provide operational efficiency to the safety of our state,” said DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell.

(Courtesy: The Tell Agency)

The contractor recently finished other projects like Castle corporate headquarters in Meridian, Highball Lanes/Capri Theatre in Fondren and Fertile Ground in Belhaven.