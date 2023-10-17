GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, October 16, the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) opened the state’s first licensed Cosmetology School for inmates in several years.

The Mississippi State Board of Cosmetology traveled to the Delta Correctional Facility (DCF) in Greenwood to cut the ribbon after spending a year helping to organize an instructional program.

In the program, the first class of 28 inmates faced coursework in the science of cosmetology for a year. Once past the exams, they are officially licensed.

DCF Superintendent Susan Swindle said more than 50 inmates applied for the 28 available positions.

Graduates of this new program earn money and leave prison with a license and tools. Cosmetology Board officials said hardworking graduates can earn six figures within a few years.