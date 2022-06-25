JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Mississippi counties were removed and some were added to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management zones after the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks passed a new regulation at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Clarion Ledger reported the commission passed a regulation to remove any county from a CWD management zone that hasn’t had a positive case in three years. Counties to be removed include Sharkey, Leflore, Tallahatchie and Pontotoc.

According to the newspaper, some counties will now be included in CWD management zones because positive cases were found within ten miles of them. Those counties are Claiborne, Lafayette, Prentiss and Tishomingo. MDWFP Chief of Staff Russ Walsh said no positive cases were found inside those counties, but cases were reported within ten miles.

Walsh said the change goes into effect on July 1. The newspaper reported supplemental feeding, mineral and salt licks are banned in CWD management zones.

