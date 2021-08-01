Counties in Mississippi where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Mississippi where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

#50. Rankin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.0%

– Total occupied households: 55,909

– Median household income: $65,996

– Median monthly housing cost: $945

#49. Neshoba County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.8%

– Total occupied households: 10,657

– Median household income: $37,987

– Median monthly housing cost: $549

#48. Leake County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.0%

– Total occupied households: 8,105

– Median household income: $37,096

– Median monthly housing cost: $538

#47. Lawrence County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.0%

– Total occupied households: 4,849

– Median household income: $41,914

– Median monthly housing cost: $608

#46. Newton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.2%

– Total occupied households: 8,037

– Median household income: $35,958

– Median monthly housing cost: $526

#45. Marion County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%

– Total occupied households: 9,483

– Median household income: $32,090

– Median monthly housing cost: $474

#44. Madison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.6%

– Total occupied households: 39,635

– Median household income: $71,824

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,064

#43. Tate County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.0%

– Total occupied households: 10,324

– Median household income: $51,030

– Median monthly housing cost: $756

#42. Wilkinson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.3%

– Total occupied households: 3,170

– Median household income: $27,313

– Median monthly housing cost: $406

#41. Walthall County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.1%

– Total occupied households: 5,601

– Median household income: $30,961

– Median monthly housing cost: $461

#40. Noxubee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.6%

– Total occupied households: 3,986

– Median household income: $33,784

– Median monthly housing cost: $508

#39. Lowndes County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.3%

– Total occupied households: 22,436

– Median household income: $50,441

– Median monthly housing cost: $759

#38. Lee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%

– Total occupied households: 32,099

– Median household income: $50,559

– Median monthly housing cost: $770

#37. Pearl River County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%

– Total occupied households: 21,020

– Median household income: $46,901

– Median monthly housing cost: $716

#36. Lamar County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.5%

– Total occupied households: 22,116

– Median household income: $60,328

– Median monthly housing cost: $924

#35. DeSoto County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.7%

– Total occupied households: 62,890

– Median household income: $67,038

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,040

#34. Lauderdale County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.2%

– Total occupied households: 29,736

– Median household income: $42,534

– Median monthly housing cost: $671

#33. Scott County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%

– Total occupied households: 10,180

– Median household income: $34,943

– Median monthly housing cost: $553

#32. Tallahatchie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.2%

– Total occupied households: 4,369

– Median household income: $29,864

– Median monthly housing cost: $474

#31. Chickasaw County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.9%

– Total occupied households: 6,476

– Median household income: $36,548

– Median monthly housing cost: $583

#30. Marshall County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%

– Total occupied households: 12,772

– Median household income: $42,233

– Median monthly housing cost: $674

#29. Warren County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.8%

– Total occupied households: 18,235

– Median household income: $45,113

– Median monthly housing cost: $727

#28. Hancock County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.8%

– Total occupied households: 20,036

– Median household income: $48,119

– Median monthly housing cost: $779

#27. Panola County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%

– Total occupied households: 12,488

– Median household income: $38,304

– Median monthly housing cost: $622

#26. Jackson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.3%

– Total occupied households: 52,423

– Median household income: $51,657

– Median monthly housing cost: $843

#25. Winston County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.6%

– Total occupied households: 7,269

– Median household income: $34,724

– Median monthly housing cost: $568

#24. Jefferson Davis County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.7%

– Total occupied households: 4,713

– Median household income: $32,116

– Median monthly housing cost: $533

#23. Jefferson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%

– Total occupied households: 2,448

– Median household income: $25,019

– Median monthly housing cost: $418

#22. Grenada County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%

– Total occupied households: 8,391

– Median household income: $40,122

– Median monthly housing cost: $672

#21. Issaquena County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.5%

– Total occupied households: 483

– Median household income: $24,208

– Median monthly housing cost: $418

#20. Sharkey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.6%

– Total occupied households: 1,751

– Median household income: $29,394

– Median monthly housing cost: $519

#19. Claiborne County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.0%

– Total occupied households: 2,908

– Median household income: $29,338

– Median monthly housing cost: $526

#18. Quitman County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%

– Total occupied households: 3,027

– Median household income: $25,283

– Median monthly housing cost: $454

#17. Harrison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.9%

– Total occupied households: 78,104

– Median household income: $47,894

– Median monthly housing cost: $869

#16. Yazoo County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.9%

– Total occupied households: 8,542

– Median household income: $33,279

– Median monthly housing cost: $606

#15. Pike County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.0%

– Total occupied households: 14,404

– Median household income: $31,784

– Median monthly housing cost: $584

#14. Coahoma County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.1%

– Total occupied households: 8,782

– Median household income: $29,121

– Median monthly housing cost: $540

#13. Forrest County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.1%

– Total occupied households: 28,086

– Median household income: $39,840

– Median monthly housing cost: $739

#12. Lafayette County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.4%

– Total occupied households: 18,721

– Median household income: $50,272

– Median monthly housing cost: $942

#11. Adams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.2%

– Total occupied households: 11,237

– Median household income: $29,936

– Median monthly housing cost: $561

#10. Clay County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.6%

– Total occupied households: 7,618

– Median household income: $31,833

– Median monthly housing cost: $605

#9. Hinds County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.3%

– Total occupied households: 88,611

– Median household income: $44,625

– Median monthly housing cost: $854

#8. Tunica County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.4%

– Total occupied households: 3,930

– Median household income: $39,370

– Median monthly housing cost: $757

#7. Oktibbeha County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.7%

– Total occupied households: 17,798

– Median household income: $40,453

– Median monthly housing cost: $780

#6. Humphreys County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.8%

– Total occupied households: 3,186

– Median household income: $28,962

– Median monthly housing cost: $567

#5. Bolivar County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.0%

– Total occupied households: 12,111

– Median household income: $29,854

– Median monthly housing cost: $602

#4. Sunflower County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.9%

– Total occupied households: 8,322

– Median household income: $30,838

– Median monthly housing cost: $623

#3. Washington County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 25.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.3%

– Total occupied households: 17,988

– Median household income: $29,705

– Median monthly housing cost: $630

#2. Leflore County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 36.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.2%

– Total occupied households: 9,962

– Median household income: $26,735

– Median monthly housing cost: $585

#1. Holmes County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 26.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 35.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.3%

– Total occupied households: 6,188

– Median household income: $21,504

– Median monthly housing cost: $478

