Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Mississippi with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Chickasaw County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 960

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

#49. Yalobusha County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 630

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

#48. Perry County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 630

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2%

#47. Hinds County

– Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 13,400

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

#46. Marion County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,320

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%

#45. Panola County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,970

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

#44. Lauderdale County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,160

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%

#43. Stone County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 920

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

#42. Calhoun County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 810

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%

#41. Clarke County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 830

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

#40. Warren County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,610

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

#39. Forrest County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,100

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3%

#38. Walthall County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 800

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

#37. Wayne County

– Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,200

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

#36. Scott County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,820

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

#35. Grenada County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,220

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

#34. Newton County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,330

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%

#33. Covington County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,160

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

#32. Neshoba County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,010

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6%

#31. Choctaw County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 450

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

#30. Webster County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 590

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

#29. Copiah County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,700

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

#28. Clay County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,170

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

#27. Jefferson Davis County

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 590

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

#26. Tunica County

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 780

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

#25. Jasper County

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 990

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

#24. Leake County

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,600

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.0%

#23. Winston County

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,090

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

#22. Amite County

– Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 710

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

#21. Attala County

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,320

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

#20. Tallahatchie County

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 800

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%

#19. Pike County

– Child food insecurity rate: 28.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,990

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.6%

#18. Sharkey County

– Child food insecurity rate: 30.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 330

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8%

#17. Leflore County

– Child food insecurity rate: 30.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,500

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 22.1%

#16. Montgomery County

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 720

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.4%

#15. Noxubee County

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 840

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8%

#14. Sunflower County

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,890

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 22.0%

#13. Adams County

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,050

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 21.3%

#12. Yazoo County

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,020

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5%

#11. Bolivar County

– Child food insecurity rate: 31.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,520

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4%

#10. Coahoma County

– Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 2,060

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 22.3%

#9. Kemper County

– Child food insecurity rate: 33.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 620

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%

#8. Washington County

– Child food insecurity rate: 34.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 4,160

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0%

#7. Quitman County

– Child food insecurity rate: 34.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 590

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%

#6. Holmes County

– Child food insecurity rate: 37.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,710

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 26.2%

#5. Wilkinson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 38.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 730

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0%

#4. Humphreys County

– Child food insecurity rate: 38.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 870

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7%

#3. Jefferson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 40.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 690

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8%

#2. Claiborne County

– Child food insecurity rate: 42.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 830

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 23.7%

#1. Issaquena County

– Child food insecurity rate: 42.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 80

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 29.4%

