While today’s unemployment rates are significantly lower than the COVID-19 pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, the fear of job losses remains as workers stare down an uncertain economic future.

Experts are mixed in their views of a potential recession. The return of student loan payments, continually high gas prices, persistent inflation, and insurance price escalations are just a few of the factors that could limit consumer spending and potentially prompt another recession. The last economic recession before the pandemic—the Great Recession of 2007-09—sent unemployment rates up to 10% as of October 2009, and a full recovery took years.

But as of November 2023, the national unemployment rate remains relatively low at 3.7%—down slightly from the previous month, and about the same as last year. Regional and state employment varies widely depending on local economies. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Maryland to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Mississippi using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in November 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

#50. Tate County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,750 people (323 unemployed)

#49. Hancock County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,326 people (492 unemployed)

#48. Oktibbeha County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 22,085 people (591 unemployed)

#47. Lowndes County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 24,636 people (673 unemployed)

#46. Benton County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,946 people (82 unemployed)

#45. Tallahatchie County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,408 people (124 unemployed)

#44. Lawrence County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,780 people (133 unemployed)

#43. Clay County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,141 people (256 unemployed)

#42. Copiah County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,687 people (302 unemployed)

#41. Monroe County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,968 people (421 unemployed)

#40. Warren County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,506 people (525 unemployed)

#39. Jackson County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 56,801 people (1,567 unemployed)

#38. Montgomery County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,734 people (107 unemployed)

#37. Yalobusha County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,626 people (135 unemployed)

#36. Stone County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,888 people (197 unemployed)

#35. Bolivar County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,528 people (310 unemployed)

#34. Marshall County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,834 people (401 unemployed)

#33. Carroll County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,121 people (95 unemployed)

#32. Greene County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 2.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,017 people (121 unemployed)

#31. Clarke County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,319 people (160 unemployed)

#30. Wayne County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,677 people (201 unemployed)

#29. Attala County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,663 people (203 unemployed)

#28. Newton County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.0%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,659 people (226 unemployed)

#27. Jefferson Davis County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,868 people (121 unemployed)

#26. Perry County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,213 people (131 unemployed)

#25. Jasper County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,671 people (177 unemployed)

#24. Grenada County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,173 people (251 unemployed)

#23. George County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,412 people (267 unemployed)

#22. Neshoba County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.2%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,392 people (297 unemployed)

#21. Amite County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,058 people (139 unemployed)

#20. Walthall County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,630 people (157 unemployed)

#19. Chickasaw County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,154 people (208 unemployed)

#18. Panola County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,889 people (399 unemployed)

#17. Pike County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,435 people (460 unemployed)

#16. Adams County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,503 people (372 unemployed)

#15. Franklin County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,436 people (90 unemployed)

#14. Quitman County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.0%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 1.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,165 people (87 unemployed)

#13. Coahoma County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.0%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,176 people (288 unemployed)

#12. Leflore County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.0%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,841 people (355 unemployed)

#11. Kemper County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 2.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,055 people (125 unemployed)

#10. Sunflower County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,921 people (291 unemployed)

#9. Noxubee County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,175 people (135 unemployed)

#8. Washington County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,898 people (596 unemployed)

#7. Holmes County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,933 people (221 unemployed)

#6. Sharkey County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,154 people (54 unemployed)

#5. Wilkinson County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.0%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,520 people (127 unemployed)

#4. Humphreys County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.0%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,821 people (109 unemployed)

#3. Claiborne County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.3%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,756 people (173 unemployed)

#2. Issaquena County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 283 people (18 unemployed)

#1. Jefferson County

– November unemployment rate (preliminary): 8.3%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 2.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,712 people (142 unemployed)

