Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of August of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.1% higher than in May, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in New Mexico and 5.2% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in July 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Carroll County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 3,608 (166 unemployed)

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#49. Hinds County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

-Total Labor Force: 103,099 (4,733 unemployed)

Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Jones County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 25,057 (1,161 unemployed)

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lowndes County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

-Total Labor Force: 25,283 (1,173 unemployed)

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Marshall County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

-Total Labor Force: 14,818 (678 unemployed)

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Stone County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 7,100 (324 unemployed)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Webster County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

-Total Labor Force: 3,991 (184 unemployed)

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Attala County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.7%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

-Total Labor Force: 7,167 (335 unemployed)

Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jackson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.7%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

-Total Labor Force: 60,223 (2,858 unemployed)

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Montgomery County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.7%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 3,968 (186 unemployed)

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Neshoba County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.8%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

-Total Labor Force: 10,373 (493 unemployed)

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Tallahatchie County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.8%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

-Total Labor Force: 4,694 (227 unemployed)

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Oktibbeha County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.9%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 22,700 (1,101 unemployed)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Warren County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.9%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 19,475 (962 unemployed)

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Winston County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

-Total Labor Force: 7,256 (361 unemployed)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Clarke County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 5,664 (287 unemployed)

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clay County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

-Total Labor Force: 8,415 (427 unemployed)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Copiah County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

-Total Labor Force: 10,995 (562 unemployed)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Chickasaw County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.2%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 6,931 (358 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wayne County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.3%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

-Total Labor Force: 7,580 (403 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lawrence County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.4%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

-Total Labor Force: 4,756 (256 unemployed)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Panola County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.4%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

-Total Labor Force: 12,808 (691 unemployed)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jasper County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

-Total Labor Force: 5,917 (329 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Perry County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

-Total Labor Force: 4,293 (241 unemployed)

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Pike County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 14,362 (806 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Walthall County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 4,955 (279 unemployed)

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Yazoo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

-Total Labor Force: 9,127 (509 unemployed)

Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Amite County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 4,435 (255 unemployed)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Benton County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

-Total Labor Force: 3,198 (182 unemployed)

dmtilley // Wikimedia Commons

#21. George County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

-Total Labor Force: 8,770 (504 unemployed)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Tunica County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 4,435 (252 unemployed)

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Franklin County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.8%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

-Total Labor Force: 2,652 (154 unemployed)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jefferson Davis County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.8%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 3,916 (227 unemployed)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Leflore County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.1%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

-Total Labor Force: 10,253 (626 unemployed)

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bolivar County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.2%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 11,563 (721 unemployed)

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Adams County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.3%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 10,547 (663 unemployed)

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sunflower County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.3%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 7,704 (489 unemployed)

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Washington County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.3%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

-Total Labor Force: 15,867 (996 unemployed)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Quitman County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.5%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 2,395 (155 unemployed)

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sharkey County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.5%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 1,457 (94 unemployed)

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coahoma County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.6%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 7,983 (528 unemployed)

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Issaquena County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.6%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 335 (22 unemployed)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Greene County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.8%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

-Total Labor Force: 4,310 (291 unemployed)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kemper County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.8%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 3,345 (226 unemployed)

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Noxubee County

– Current Unemployment rate: 7.2%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

-Total Labor Force: 3,534 (256 unemployed)

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wilkinson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 7.4%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -6.0%

-Total Labor Force: 2,591 (193 unemployed)

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Holmes County

– Current Unemployment rate: 8.6%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -4.5%

-Total Labor Force: 5,137 (444 unemployed)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Humphreys County

– Current Unemployment rate: 9.6%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 2,068 (199 unemployed)

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Claiborne County

– Current Unemployment rate: 10.6%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

-Total Labor Force: 2,997 (317 unemployed)

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Jefferson County

– Current Unemployment rate: 15.0%

— 1 month change: -1.6%

— 1 year change: -4.1%

-Total Labor Force: 1,949 (293 unemployed)