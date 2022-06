Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska and Utah, to 5.3% in New Mexico and 5.8% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in April 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Marshall County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.63%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 14,482 (526 unemployed)

#49. Lauderdale County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.65%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 28,954 (1,056 unemployed)

#48. Hancock County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.69%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 19,250 (711 unemployed)

#47. Leake County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.71%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 8,165 (303 unemployed)

#46. Jones County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.72%

— 1 month change: +0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 24,766 (921 unemployed)

#45. Lowndes County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.73%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

– Total labor force: 25,823 (964 unemployed)

#44. Neshoba County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.77%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 10,114 (381 unemployed)

#43. Chickasaw County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.82%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 6,961 (266 unemployed)

#42. Attala County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.84%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 7,154 (275 unemployed)

#41. Hinds County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.89%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

– Total labor force: 100,590 (3,917 unemployed)

#40. Tallahatchie County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.92%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 4,802 (188 unemployed)

#39. Warren County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.98%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 19,462 (774 unemployed)

#38. Carroll County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.99%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 3,613 (144 unemployed)

#37. Jackson County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.02%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 59,222 (2,380 unemployed)

#36. Montgomery County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.06%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 3,989 (162 unemployed)

#35. Winston County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.12%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 7,179 (296 unemployed)

#34. Copiah County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.20%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 10,703 (449 unemployed)

#33. Perry County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.20%

— 1 month change: +0.0%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 4,259 (179 unemployed)

#32. Benton County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.29%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

– Total labor force: 3,097 (133 unemployed)

#31. Bolivar County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.34%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

– Total labor force: 11,487 (499 unemployed)

#30. Lawrence County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.35%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 4,686 (204 unemployed)

#29. Walthall County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.44%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 4,995 (222 unemployed)

#28. Clay County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.48%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.2%

– Total labor force: 8,409 (377 unemployed)

#27. Pike County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.51%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

– Total labor force: 14,466 (653 unemployed)

#26. Clarke County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.56%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 5,686 (259 unemployed)

#25. Wayne County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.59%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 7,583 (348 unemployed)

#24. Panola County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.62%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

– Total labor force: 12,628 (584 unemployed)

#23. Franklin County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.67%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 2,676 (125 unemployed)

#22. Jasper County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.68%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

– Total labor force: 5,837 (273 unemployed)

#21. Yazoo County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.69%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 8,930 (419 unemployed)

#20. George County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.80%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 8,793 (422 unemployed)

#19. Amite County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.82%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

– Total labor force: 4,461 (215 unemployed)

#18. Quitman County

– Current unemployment rate: 4.87%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -4.3%

– Total labor force: 2,384 (116 unemployed)

#17. Jefferson Davis County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.01%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

– Total labor force: 3,912 (196 unemployed)

#16. Tunica County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.08%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -4.4%

– Total labor force: 4,314 (219 unemployed)

#15. Leflore County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.13%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.6%

– Total labor force: 10,180 (522 unemployed)

#14. Kemper County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.16%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

– Total labor force: 3,297 (170 unemployed)

#13. Adams County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.34%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

– Total labor force: 10,496 (560 unemployed)

#12. Greene County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.49%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 4,259 (234 unemployed)

#11. Washington County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.51%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

– Total labor force: 15,748 (867 unemployed)

#10. Coahoma County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.53%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

– Total labor force: 7,959 (440 unemployed)

#9. Sunflower County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.68%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

– Total labor force: 7,636 (434 unemployed)

#8. Sharkey County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.72%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -4.1%

– Total labor force: 1,503 (86 unemployed)

#7. Noxubee County

– Current unemployment rate: 5.95%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

– Total labor force: 3,611 (215 unemployed)

#6. Holmes County

– Current unemployment rate: 6.83%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -4.3%

– Total labor force: 5,096 (348 unemployed)

#5. Wilkinson County

– Current unemployment rate: 7.06%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -5.0%

– Total labor force: 2,622 (185 unemployed)

#4. Issaquena County

– Current unemployment rate: 7.56%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 344 (26 unemployed)

#3. Claiborne County

– Current unemployment rate: 7.57%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -5.2%

– Total labor force: 2,934 (222 unemployed)

#2. Humphreys County

– Current unemployment rate: 8.06%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -5.5%

– Total labor force: 2,009 (162 unemployed)

#1. Jefferson County

– Current unemployment rate: 11.88%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -4.6%

– Total labor force: 1,902 (226 unemployed)

