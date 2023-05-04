With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Mississippi using 2022 rankings from Niche.
#30. Quitman County
– Overall Grade: C-
– Public School Grade: C-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 6,327
#29. Wilkinson County
– Overall Grade: C-
– Public School Grade: D-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 8,706
#28. Chickasaw County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 17,100
#27. Monroe County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 34,448
#26. Itawamba County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 23,863
#25. Prentiss County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 25,022
#24. Tallahatchie County
– Overall Grade: C-
– Public School Grade: D-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 12,917
#23. Tippah County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 21,877
#22. Amite County
– Overall Grade: C
– Public School Grade: D
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 12,718
#21. Jefferson County
– Overall Grade: D+
– Public School Grade: D-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 7,286
#20. Yalobusha County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 12,586
#19. Simpson County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 26,064
#18. Covington County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 18,491
#17. Attala County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 18,025
#16. Montgomery County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 9,948
#15. Tishomingo County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: A
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 18,945
#14. Smith County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 14,483
#13. Jasper County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 16,406
#12. Clarke County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 15,678
#11. Wayne County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 19,824
#10. Calhoun County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 13,420
#9. Benton County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 7,687
#8. Noxubee County
– Overall Grade: C-
– Public School Grade: D
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 10,410
#7. Carroll County
– Overall Grade: C
– Public School Grade: D
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 10,053
#6. Perry County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 11,611
#5. Choctaw County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 8,264
#4. Kemper County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 9,211
#3. Webster County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: A-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 9,938
#2. Franklin County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 7,705
#1. Greene County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 13,653