With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Mississippi using 2022 rankings from Niche.

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#30. Quitman County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 6,327

Canva

#29. Wilkinson County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 8,706

Canva

#28. Chickasaw County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 17,100

Canva

#27. Monroe County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 34,448

Canva

#26. Itawamba County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 23,863

Canva

#25. Prentiss County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 25,022

Canva

#24. Tallahatchie County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 12,917

Canva

#23. Tippah County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 21,877

Canva

#22. Amite County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: D

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 12,718

Canva

#21. Jefferson County

– Overall Grade: D+

– Public School Grade: D-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,286

Canva

#20. Yalobusha County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 12,586

Canva

#19. Simpson County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 26,064

Canva

#18. Covington County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 18,491

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#17. Attala County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 18,025

Canva

#16. Montgomery County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 9,948

Canva

#15. Tishomingo County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: A

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 18,945

Canva

#14. Smith County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 14,483

Canva

#13. Jasper County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 16,406

Canva

#12. Clarke County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 15,678

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#11. Wayne County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 19,824

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#10. Calhoun County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,420

Canva

#9. Benton County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,687

Canva

#8. Noxubee County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 10,410

Canva

#7. Carroll County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: D

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 10,053

Canva

#6. Perry County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 11,611

Canva

#5. Choctaw County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 8,264

Canva

#4. Kemper County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 9,211

Canva

#3. Webster County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 9,938

Canva

#2. Franklin County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 7,705

Canva

#1. Greene County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,653