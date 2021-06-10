Counties with the lowest home prices in Mississippi

Keep reading to discover which county in Mississippi has the lowest home prices. (Courtesy: Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons)

The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Mississippi. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

#30. Amite County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $321 (3.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $331

– Median home value in 2020: $86,700

– Ranked #376 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#29. Leake County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $320 (7.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $344

– Median home value in 2020: $86,400

– Ranked #369 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#28. Panola County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $320 (5.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $339

– Median home value in 2020: $86,400

– Ranked #370 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#27. Neshoba County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $319 (10.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $357

– Median home value in 2020: $86,000

– Ranked #354 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#26. Choctaw County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $312 (12.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $358

– Median home value in 2020: $84,400

– Ranked #306 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#25. Leflore County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $312 (10.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $349

– Median home value in 2020: $84,200

– Ranked #303 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#24. Attala County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $310 (6.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $333

– Median home value in 2020: $83,700

– Ranked #294 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#23. Yalobusha County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $306 (15.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $364

– Median home value in 2020: $82,600

– Ranked #275 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#22. Issaquena County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $304 (20.6% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $252

– Median home value in 2020: $82,100

– Ranked #265 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#21. Jasper County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $303 (5.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $322

– Median home value in 2020: $81,900

– Ranked #260 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#20. Sunflower County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $301 (7.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $324

– Median home value in 2020: $81,300

– Ranked #252 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#19. Benton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $299 (0.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $301

– Median home value in 2020: $80,900

– Ranked #246 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#18. Greene County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $298 (15.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $354

– Median home value in 2020: $80,500

– Ranked #233 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#17. Covington County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $296 (14.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $344

– Median home value in 2020: $79,900

– Ranked #222 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#16. Franklin County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $294 (12.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $335

– Median home value in 2020: $79,400

– Ranked #214 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#15. Washington County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $290 (11.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $327

– Median home value in 2020: $78,400

– Ranked #194 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#14. Kemper County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $283 (9.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $312

– Median home value in 2020: $76,300

– Ranked #165 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#13. Scott County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $274 (9.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $301

– Median home value in 2020: $73,900

– Ranked #138 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#12. Calhoun County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $271 (8.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $297

– Median home value in 2020: $73,100

– Ranked #126 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#11. Wilkinson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $270 (12.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $307

– Median home value in 2020: $72,900

– Ranked #121 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#10. Humphreys County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $265 (12.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $302

– Median home value in 2020: $71,600

– Ranked #110 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#9. Coahoma County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $262 (10.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $294

– Median home value in 2020: $70,800

– Ranked #105 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#8. Claiborne County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $259 (6.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $276

– Median home value in 2020: $70,000

– Ranked #98 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#7. Chickasaw County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $255 (11.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $289

– Median home value in 2020: $68,900

– Ranked #84 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#6. Tallahatchie County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $255 (8.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $278

– Median home value in 2020: $68,800

– Ranked #82 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#5. Sharkey County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $247 (8.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $271

– Median home value in 2020: $66,800

– Ranked #66 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#4. Jefferson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $243 (11.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $273

– Median home value in 2020: $65,700

– Ranked #59 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#3. Holmes County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $232 (5.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $246

– Median home value in 2020: $62,600

– Ranked #46 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#2. Noxubee County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $229 (13.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $266

– Median home value in 2020: $61,900

– Ranked #44 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#1. Quitman County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $195 (14.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $229

– Median home value in 2020: $52,800

– Ranked #16 out of 3,120 counties nationwide