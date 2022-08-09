The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Yazoo County

– Population: 28,511

– Born in Mississippi: 22,178 (77.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,972 (17.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (0.9%), South (11.2%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 969 (3.40% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.02%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (3.10%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Itawamba County

– Population: 23,396

– Born in Mississippi: 18,218 (77.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,157 (22.0% of population)

— Midwest (6.2%), Northeast (1.0%), South (13.9%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 14 (0.06% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.03%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Wilkinson County

– Population: 8,727

– Born in Mississippi: 6,828 (78.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,844 (21.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (0.0%), South (17.9%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Warren County

– Population: 46,030

– Born in Mississippi: 36,718 (79.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,191 (17.8% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (1.6%), South (11.5%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 981 (2.13% of population)

— Africa (0.23%) , Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.52%), Latin America (0.65%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.02%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lawrence County

– Population: 12,595

– Born in Mississippi: 10,094 (80.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,372 (18.8% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (14.3%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 75 (0.60% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.28%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Marion County

– Population: 24,785

– Born in Mississippi: 19,970 (80.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,435 (17.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (0.9%), South (12.9%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 319 (1.29% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.40%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.86%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Scott County

– Population: 28,288

– Born in Mississippi: 22,808 (80.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,393 (12.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (0.6%), South (6.1%), West (2.3%)

– Born in another country: 1,647 (5.82% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (5.49%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Walthall County

– Population: 14,423

– Born in Mississippi: 11,630 (80.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,623 (18.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (0.1%), South (14.7%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 163 (1.13% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.06%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (1.07%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Tallahatchie County

– Population: 14,041

– Born in Mississippi: 11,444 (81.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,203 (15.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (0.6%), South (5.5%), West (5.9%)

– Born in another country: 282 (2.01% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (1.60%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Perry County

– Population: 11,981

– Born in Mississippi: 9,803 (81.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,902 (15.9% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (0.5%), South (13.2%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 247 (2.06% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.49%), Europe (0.46%), Latin America (0.11%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Clarke County

– Population: 15,612

– Born in Mississippi: 12,807 (82.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,713 (17.4% of population)

— Midwest (4.5%), Northeast (0.7%), South (10.9%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 58 (0.37% of population)

— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

Courtesy of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lincoln County

– Population: 34,197

– Born in Mississippi: 28,073 (82.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,728 (16.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (0.5%), South (12.7%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 283 (0.83% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.22%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Grenada County

– Population: 20,927

– Born in Mississippi: 17,243 (82.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,476 (16.6% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (0.8%), South (10.5%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 143 (0.68% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.50%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.18%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kemper County

– Population: 9,829

– Born in Mississippi: 8,127 (82.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,666 (16.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (0.5%), South (13.2%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 15 (0.15% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#36. Hinds County

– Population: 235,604

– Born in Mississippi: 194,974 (82.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 36,038 (15.3% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (0.9%), South (8.6%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 3,668 (1.56% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (0.64%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Monroe County

– Population: 35,559

– Born in Mississippi: 29,487 (82.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,687 (16.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (1.1%), South (10.4%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 354 (1.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.62%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.01%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wayne County

– Population: 20,344

– Born in Mississippi: 16,880 (83.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,019 (14.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.0%), Northeast (0.1%), South (12.7%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 396 (1.95% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.51%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Leake County

– Population: 22,791

– Born in Mississippi: 19,025 (83.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,250 (14.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (0.3%), South (8.3%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 386 (1.69% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (1.66%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Jones County

– Population: 68,307

– Born in Mississippi: 57,026 (83.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,359 (13.7% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (1.1%), South (9.6%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 1,637 (2.40% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.38%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.78%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bolivar County

– Population: 31,253

– Born in Mississippi: 26,175 (83.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,359 (13.9% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (9.2%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 623 (1.99% of population)

— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.50%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (1.00%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.03%)

Brewri92535 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Newton County

– Population: 21,215

– Born in Mississippi: 17,873 (84.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,024 (14.3% of population)

— Midwest (4.4%), Northeast (0.9%), South (8.2%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 279 (1.32% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (1.05%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Clay County

– Population: 19,515

– Born in Mississippi: 16,444 (84.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,861 (14.7% of population)

— Midwest (5.8%), Northeast (0.8%), South (7.1%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 154 (0.79% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.54%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.04%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Simpson County

– Population: 26,818

– Born in Mississippi: 22,795 (85.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,724 (13.9% of population)

— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (1.2%), South (9.1%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 184 (0.69% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Noxubee County

– Population: 10,566

– Born in Mississippi: 8,983 (85.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,380 (13.1% of population)

— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (0.2%), South (7.7%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 138 (1.31% of population)

— Africa (0.55%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.55%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jefferson County

– Population: 7,129

– Born in Mississippi: 6,076 (85.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 852 (12.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (0.5%), South (6.6%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 111 (1.56% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.58%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.98%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Calhoun County

– Population: 14,417

– Born in Mississippi: 12,351 (85.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,580 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (1.1%), South (5.9%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 481 (3.34% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (2.98%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Attala County

– Population: 18,308

– Born in Mississippi: 15,687 (85.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,464 (13.5% of population)

— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (0.8%), South (8.0%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 152 (0.83% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.66%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Washington County

– Population: 45,072

– Born in Mississippi: 38,668 (85.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,889 (13.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (0.6%), South (8.1%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 444 (0.99% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.49%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Jefferson Davis County

– Population: 11,182

– Born in Mississippi: 9,600 (85.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,510 (13.5% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (1.0%), South (8.5%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 56 (0.50% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (0.11%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Chickasaw County

– Population: 17,060

– Born in Mississippi: 14,706 (86.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,044 (12.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (7.3%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 277 (1.62% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.08%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (1.45%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Montgomery County

– Population: 9,956

– Born in Mississippi: 8,583 (86.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,294 (13.0% of population)

— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (8.0%), West (0.3%)

– Born in another country: 76 (0.76% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Choctaw County

– Population: 8,206

– Born in Mississippi: 7,083 (86.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,100 (13.4% of population)

— Midwest (4.4%), Northeast (1.1%), South (7.2%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 7 (0.09% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.05%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.04%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Coahoma County

– Population: 22,685

– Born in Mississippi: 19,581 (86.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,960 (13.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (0.5%), South (8.1%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 115 (0.51% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (0.25%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Issaquena County

– Population: 1,223

– Born in Mississippi: 1,057 (86.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 166 (13.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (0.8%), South (8.5%), West (0.0%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Winston County

– Population: 18,116

– Born in Mississippi: 15,716 (86.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,294 (12.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (1.6%), South (6.8%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 99 (0.55% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.51%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Neshoba County

– Population: 29,250

– Born in Mississippi: 25,478 (87.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,165 (10.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (0.4%), South (6.2%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 512 (1.75% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (1.11%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Franklin County

– Population: 7,716

– Born in Mississippi: 6,736 (87.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 931 (12.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (1.3%), South (8.2%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 46 (0.60% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.05%), Latin America (0.01%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jasper County

– Population: 16,454

– Born in Mississippi: 14,374 (87.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,036 (12.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (0.4%), South (8.4%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 36 (0.22% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.06%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Quitman County

– Population: 7,038

– Born in Mississippi: 6,150 (87.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 859 (12.2% of population)

— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (0.3%), South (8.0%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 21 (0.30% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.07%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Covington County

– Population: 18,810

– Born in Mississippi: 16,444 (87.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,147 (11.4% of population)

— Midwest (0.8%), Northeast (0.8%), South (8.5%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 162 (0.86% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.79%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Copiah County

– Population: 28,339

– Born in Mississippi: 24,816 (87.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,112 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (0.3%), South (5.3%), West (2.5%)

– Born in another country: 346 (1.22% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Webster County

– Population: 9,727

– Born in Mississippi: 8,529 (87.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,155 (11.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (0.2%), South (8.9%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 43 (0.44% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Smith County

– Population: 15,919

– Born in Mississippi: 13,990 (87.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,713 (10.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (0.9%), South (6.8%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 178 (1.12% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (0.20%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sunflower County

– Population: 25,759

– Born in Mississippi: 22,671 (88.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,824 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (0.7%), South (6.4%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 132 (0.51% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.50%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Leflore County

– Population: 28,764

– Born in Mississippi: 25,511 (88.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,797 (9.7% of population)

— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (0.4%), South (6.0%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 397 (1.38% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.87%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Carroll County

– Population: 9,972

– Born in Mississippi: 8,885 (89.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,087 (10.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (0.8%), South (6.8%), West (0.5%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Claiborne County

– Population: 9,042

– Born in Mississippi: 8,070 (89.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 880 (9.7% of population)

— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (4.4%), West (0.2%)

– Born in another country: 62 (0.69% of population)

— Africa (0.63%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Holmes County

– Population: 17,414

– Born in Mississippi: 15,790 (90.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,503 (8.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (0.2%), South (3.1%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 41 (0.24% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.03%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Humphreys County

– Population: 8,198

– Born in Mississippi: 7,498 (91.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 628 (7.7% of population)

— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (0.8%), South (2.7%), West (0.0%)

– Born in another country: 72 (0.88% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.67%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.07%)

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sharkey County

– Population: 4,427

– Born in Mississippi: 4,049 (91.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 370 (8.4% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (0.0%), South (6.3%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

