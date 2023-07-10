One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in Mississippi have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.

#20. Quitman County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.6% (9 of 105 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.9% (3,241 of 47,152 square meters of bridges)

#19. Marion County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.9% (18 of 203 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.8% (5,470 of 113,077 square meters of bridges)

#18. Wayne County

– Bridges in poor condition: 8.9% (19 of 213 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.9% (6,064 of 122,928 square meters of bridges)

#17. Jones County

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.7% (32 of 330 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.7% (7,002 of 191,748 square meters of bridges)

#16. Tunica County

– Bridges in poor condition: 9.9% (8 of 81 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 14.9% (4,745 of 31,786 square meters of bridges)

#15. Franklin County

– Bridges in poor condition: 10.6% (17 of 160 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.5% (3,740 of 83,907 square meters of bridges)

#14. Lincoln County

– Bridges in poor condition: 10.7% (41 of 383 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.0% (3,543 of 116,487 square meters of bridges)

#13. Issaquena County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (2 of 18 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.6% (1,314 of 15,259 square meters of bridges)

#12. Jasper County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.4% (22 of 193 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 7.8% (5,090 of 65,265 square meters of bridges)

#11. Sharkey County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.7% (7 of 60 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.2% (3,074 of 27,561 square meters of bridges)

#10. Calhoun County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.7% (25 of 213 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.4% (7,020 of 67,566 square meters of bridges)

#9. Hinds County

– Bridges in poor condition: 12.8% (84 of 655 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.9% (24,932 of 503,713 square meters of bridges)

#8. Yazoo County

– Bridges in poor condition: 13.1% (35 of 267 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.9% (9,007 of 183,906 square meters of bridges)

#7. Washington County

– Bridges in poor condition: 13.7% (44 of 321 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.4% (10,030 of 227,609 square meters of bridges)

#6. Carroll County

– Bridges in poor condition: 13.7% (31 of 226 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.3% (6,989 of 67,760 square meters of bridges)

#5. Adams County

– Bridges in poor condition: 15.0% (15 of 100 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.9% (3,606 of 92,777 square meters of bridges)

#4. Amite County

– Bridges in poor condition: 15.1% (33 of 219 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.5% (3,915 of 71,143 square meters of bridges)

#3. Wilkinson County

– Bridges in poor condition: 18.8% (19 of 101 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.4% (3,767 of 69,901 square meters of bridges)

#2. Tallahatchie County

– Bridges in poor condition: 20.5% (32 of 156 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.2% (7,083 of 69,291 square meters of bridges)

#1. Sunflower County

– Bridges in poor condition: 27.1% (46 of 170 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 14.6% (11,269 of 77,442 square meters of bridges)