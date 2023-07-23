Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Mississippi, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

Canva

#50. Neshoba County

– Average commute to work: 25.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 25%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.5%

— Carpooled: 14.2%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 4.9%

— Worked from home: 0.9%

Canva

#49. Pontotoc County

– Average commute to work: 25.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87.3%

— Carpooled: 10%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 1%

Canva

#46. Covington County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 39.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 88.8%

— Carpooled: 7.1%

— Public transportation: 1.5%

— Walked: 0.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 1.1%

Canva

#46. Jackson County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.7%

— Carpooled: 8.7%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 3.9%

Canva

#46. Rankin County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 25.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 42.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.5%

— Carpooled: 7.7%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 4.7%

Monarch Productions // Shutterstockk

#45. DeSoto County

– Average commute to work: 26.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 5.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.8%

— Carpooled: 9.5%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 4.8%

Canva

#44. Panola County

– Average commute to work: 26.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 39.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.8%

— Carpooled: 7.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 4.8%

Canva

#43. Scott County

– Average commute to work: 26.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 32.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.6%

— Carpooled: 13.9%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.5%

— Worked from home: 3.7%

Malachi Jacobs // Shutterstock

#42. Yazoo County

– Average commute to work: 26.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 43.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.3%

— Carpooled: 16.4%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 3.8%

Canva

#40. Tallahatchie County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.4%

— Carpooled: 9.9%

— Public transportation: 1.4%

— Walked: 2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 8%

Canva

#40. Tunica County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 27 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 90.4%

— Carpooled: 6.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 1.3%

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#39. Calhoun County

– Average commute to work: 27.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 46.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87%

— Carpooled: 8.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.1%

— Worked from home: 3.6%

Canva

#38. Humphreys County

– Average commute to work: 27.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 42.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 71.7%

— Carpooled: 17%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 3.3%

— Bicycle: 2.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 4.1%

— Worked from home: 0.7%

Canva

#37. Marshall County

– Average commute to work: 28 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87.3%

— Carpooled: 7.9%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 3.5%

Canva

#35. Jefferson County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 90.9%

— Carpooled: 4.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.9%

— Worked from home: 3.1%

Canva

#35. Perry County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 28.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.8%

— Carpooled: 12.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 7.4%

— Worked from home: 1.5%

Norm Lane // Shutterstock

#34. Lincoln County

– Average commute to work: 28.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 25.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89.5%

— Carpooled: 5.3%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 3.3%

Canva

#33. Noxubee County

– Average commute to work: 28.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87.4%

— Carpooled: 9.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 0.1%

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#32. Newton County

– Average commute to work: 28.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83.6%

— Carpooled: 9.4%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 3.9%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 1.8%

Canva

#31. Montgomery County

– Average commute to work: 29.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 47.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 83%

— Carpooled: 9.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 3.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%

— Worked from home: 2.3%

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#30. Quitman County

– Average commute to work: 29.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 56.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.6%

— Carpooled: 8.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 4.7%

TLF Images // Shutterstock

#29. Issaquena County

– Average commute to work: 30.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 50.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.8%

— Carpooled: 22%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 1.2%

Canva

#27. Choctaw County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 30.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 52.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.1%

— Carpooled: 11.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 1.7%

Canva

#27. Yalobusha County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 30.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 14.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 55.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 91.7%

— Carpooled: 6.1%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 0.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 1.6%

Canva

#26. Copiah County

– Average commute to work: 30.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 50.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89%

— Carpooled: 7.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 1.9%

Canva

#25. Simpson County

– Average commute to work: 30.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 43.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.2%

— Carpooled: 11.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.7%

— Worked from home: 2.5%

Canva

#24. Clarke County

– Average commute to work: 31 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 52.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 84.5%

— Carpooled: 10.4%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%

— Worked from home: 2%

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#23. Wayne County

– Average commute to work: 32 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 27%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 86.4%

— Carpooled: 5.5%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3.9%

— Worked from home: 2.2%

Canva

#22. Carroll County

– Average commute to work: 32.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 72.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89.6%

— Carpooled: 5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 4.7%

Canva

#21. Webster County

– Average commute to work: 32.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 62.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 91.2%

— Carpooled: 3.5%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.9%

— Worked from home: 1.9%

Canva

#20. Smith County

– Average commute to work: 32.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 58.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87%

— Carpooled: 6.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 5%

Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

#19. Leake County

– Average commute to work: 32.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 18.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.6%

— Carpooled: 10.6%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 3.1%

Canva

#18. Jasper County

– Average commute to work: 32.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 62.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 92.1%

— Carpooled: 4.5%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 0.8%

Canva

#17. George County

– Average commute to work: 33 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 26%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 79.2%

— Carpooled: 13.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.8%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.9%

— Worked from home: 4%

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#16. Tate County

– Average commute to work: 33.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 37.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 91.2%

— Carpooled: 4.9%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 2.9%

Canva

#15. Kemper County

– Average commute to work: 33.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 19%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 67.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 85.9%

— Carpooled: 7.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3.9%

— Worked from home: 1.4%

Canva

#14. Hancock County

– Average commute to work: 34.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 27%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.7%

— Carpooled: 8.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 0.8%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3%

— Worked from home: 8.2%

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#12. Attala County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 34.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 19.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 37.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.6%

— Carpooled: 10.9%

— Public transportation: 1.3%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%

— Worked from home: 2%

Canva

#12. Walthall County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 34.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 40.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.1%

— Carpooled: 12.3%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.1%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.3%

— Worked from home: 4.1%

George Dodd III // Shutterstock

#11. Pearl River County

– Average commute to work: 35.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 23.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 15.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78.2%

— Carpooled: 13.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.2%

— Worked from home: 4.5%

Canva

#9. Jefferson Davis County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 35.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 20.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 63.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89.8%

— Carpooled: 5%

— Public transportation: 1.2%

— Walked: 0.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 2.1%

Canva

#9. Wilkinson County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 35.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 30.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 8.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 88.7%

— Carpooled: 3.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 6.4%

Canva

#8. Benton County

– Average commute to work: 35.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 20.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89.9%

— Carpooled: 6.3%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 1.5%

Canva

#7. Franklin County

– Average commute to work: 35.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 13%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 49.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89.1%

— Carpooled: 4.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 0.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 4.1%

— Worked from home: 1.4%

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#6. Holmes County

– Average commute to work: 35.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 16.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 53%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 87.1%

— Carpooled: 7.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 2.8%

Canva

#5. Lawrence County

– Average commute to work: 36.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 20.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 42.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 89.7%

— Carpooled: 6.4%

— Public transportation: 1.3%

— Walked: 0.3%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 1%

Canva

#4. Marion County

– Average commute to work: 37 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 25.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 82.9%

— Carpooled: 9.7%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 0.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3.8%

— Worked from home: 2.8%

Canva

#3. Stone County

– Average commute to work: 37.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 43.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.3%

— Carpooled: 11.1%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 2.6%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.1%

— Worked from home: 2.4%

Canva

#2. Greene County

– Average commute to work: 38.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 20.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 43.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 74.2%

— Carpooled: 14.2%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 7%

— Worked from home: 2.9%

Canva

#1. Amite County

– Average commute to work: 44.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 26.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 41.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 74.5%

— Carpooled: 16.9%

— Public transportation: 1.4%

— Walked: 2.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 4.4%