Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Winston County

– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes

— #685 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.3% longer than state average

— 1.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (14.8%), walked (3%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (0.5%)

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Marshall County

– Average commute time: 28.2 minutes

— #675 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.7% longer than state average

— 2.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.2%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.2%)

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Holmes County

– Average commute time: 28.2 minutes

— #675 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.7% longer than state average

— 2.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (2.3%)

Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Carroll County

– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes

— #631 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.9% longer than state average

— 3.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 71.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (90.3%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.5%)

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Covington County

– Average commute time: 28.8 minutes

— #594 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.1% longer than state average

— 4.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.2%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (0.6%)

#25. Leake County

– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes

— #507 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.5% longer than state average

— 6.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (16.4%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (1.7%)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clarke County

– Average commute time: 29.9 minutes

— #454 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.6% longer than state average

— 8.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.5%)

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hancock County

– Average commute time: 30.1 minutes

— #440 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.4% longer than state average

— 9.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.4%)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Kemper County

– Average commute time: 30.5 minutes

— #396 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.0% longer than state average

— 10.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.3%)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Copiah County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes

— #351 longest among all counties nationwide

— 24.6% longer than state average

— 12.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86%), carpooled (11.3%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.2%)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Greene County

– Average commute time: 31.1 minutes

— #334 longest among all counties nationwide

— 25.4% longer than state average

— 12.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (15.8%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.9%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Simpson County

– Average commute time: 32 minutes

— #263 longest among all counties nationwide

— 29.0% longer than state average

— 15.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.6%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.9%)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Webster County

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

— #247 longest among all counties nationwide

— 29.8% longer than state average

— 16.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 52.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (90.3%), carpooled (4.8%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (0.7%)

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Benton County

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes

— #233 longest among all counties nationwide

— 30.6% longer than state average

— 17.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 35.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 58.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.7%), carpooled (6.2%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (1.5%)

#16. Tate County

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes

— #233 longest among all counties nationwide

— 30.6% longer than state average

— 17.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (89.1%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.1%)

Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Choctaw County

– Average commute time: 32.5 minutes

— #228 longest among all counties nationwide

— 31.0% longer than state average

— 17.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (10%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2%)

#14. Perry County

– Average commute time: 32.6 minutes

— #220 longest among all counties nationwide

— 31.5% longer than state average

— 18.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.4%), carpooled (5.1%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2%)

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Attala County

– Average commute time: 32.6 minutes

— #220 longest among all counties nationwide

— 31.5% longer than state average

— 18.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (1.7%)

dmtilley // Wikimedia Commons

#12. George County

– Average commute time: 33.1 minutes

— #188 longest among all counties nationwide

— 33.5% longer than state average

— 19.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.9%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.2%)

#11. Stone County

– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes

— #183 longest among all counties nationwide

— 33.9% longer than state average

— 20.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (13.7%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (0.8%)

#10. Wayne County

– Average commute time: 33.5 minutes

— #168 longest among all counties nationwide

— 35.1% longer than state average

— 21.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (6.6%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (5.4%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Walthall County

– Average commute time: 34 minutes

— #138 longest among all counties nationwide

— 37.1% longer than state average

— 23.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4%)

Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pearl River County

– Average commute time: 34.2 minutes

— #131 longest among all counties nationwide

— 37.9% longer than state average

— 23.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 16.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.6%)

#7. Smith County

– Average commute time: 34.2 minutes

— #131 longest among all counties nationwide

— 37.9% longer than state average

— 23.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 56.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.6%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.2%)

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Franklin County

– Average commute time: 34.2 minutes

— #131 longest among all counties nationwide

— 37.9% longer than state average

— 23.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1%)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jasper County

– Average commute time: 34.6 minutes

— #117 longest among all counties nationwide

— 39.5% longer than state average

— 25.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (89.8%), carpooled (6.6%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (0.9%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lawrence County

– Average commute time: 35.7 minutes

— #81 longest among all counties nationwide

— 44.0% longer than state average

— 29.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (4.9%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.2%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jefferson Davis County

– Average commute time: 36.6 minutes

— #62 longest among all counties nationwide

— 47.6% longer than state average

— 32.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 62.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.8%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (1%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Marion County

– Average commute time: 37.3 minutes

— #52 longest among all counties nationwide

— 50.4% longer than state average

— 35.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (0.4%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (1.8%)

Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Amite County

– Average commute time: 39.9 minutes

— #22 longest among all counties nationwide

— 60.9% longer than state average

— 44.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 14.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 34.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (1.5%)

