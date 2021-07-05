Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Mississippi
Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Winston County
– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes
— #685 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.3% longer than state average
— 1.8% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (14.8%), walked (3%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (0.5%)
Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Marshall County
– Average commute time: 28.2 minutes
— #675 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.7% longer than state average
— 2.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.2%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.2%)
Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Holmes County
– Average commute time: 28.2 minutes
— #675 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.7% longer than state average
— 2.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 48.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (2.3%)
Zeamays // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Carroll County
– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes
— #631 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.9% longer than state average
— 3.3% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 71.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (90.3%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (0.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.5%)
Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Covington County
– Average commute time: 28.8 minutes
— #594 longest among all counties nationwide
— 16.1% longer than state average
— 4.3% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.2%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (0.6%)
You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Mississippi
#25. Leake County
– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes
— #507 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.5% longer than state average
— 6.5% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 48.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (16.4%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (1.7%)
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Clarke County
– Average commute time: 29.9 minutes
— #454 longest among all counties nationwide
— 20.6% longer than state average
— 8.3% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.5%)
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Hancock County
– Average commute time: 30.1 minutes
— #440 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.4% longer than state average
— 9.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 30.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.8%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.4%)
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Kemper County
– Average commute time: 30.5 minutes
— #396 longest among all counties nationwide
— 23.0% longer than state average
— 10.5% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 59.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.3%)
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Copiah County
– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes
— #351 longest among all counties nationwide
— 24.6% longer than state average
— 12.0% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86%), carpooled (11.3%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (1.2%)
You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Mississippi
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Greene County
– Average commute time: 31.1 minutes
— #334 longest among all counties nationwide
— 25.4% longer than state average
— 12.7% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (15.8%), walked (2%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2.9%)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Simpson County
– Average commute time: 32 minutes
— #263 longest among all counties nationwide
— 29.0% longer than state average
— 15.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.6%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1.9%)
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Webster County
– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
— #247 longest among all counties nationwide
— 29.8% longer than state average
— 16.7% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 52.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (90.3%), carpooled (4.8%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (0.7%)
Cohee // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Benton County
– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes
— #233 longest among all counties nationwide
— 30.6% longer than state average
— 17.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 35.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 58.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.7%), carpooled (6.2%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (1.5%)
#16. Tate County
– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes
— #233 longest among all counties nationwide
— 30.6% longer than state average
— 17.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (89.1%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.1%)
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Mississippi, according to Tripadvisor
Nick Shields // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Choctaw County
– Average commute time: 32.5 minutes
— #228 longest among all counties nationwide
— 31.0% longer than state average
— 17.8% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (10%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2%)
#14. Perry County
– Average commute time: 32.6 minutes
— #220 longest among all counties nationwide
— 31.5% longer than state average
— 18.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.4%), carpooled (5.1%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (2%)
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Attala County
– Average commute time: 32.6 minutes
— #220 longest among all counties nationwide
— 31.5% longer than state average
— 18.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.9%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (0.2%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (1.7%)
dmtilley // Wikimedia Commons
#12. George County
– Average commute time: 33.1 minutes
— #188 longest among all counties nationwide
— 33.5% longer than state average
— 19.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 29.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.9%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.2%)
#11. Stone County
– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes
— #183 longest among all counties nationwide
— 33.9% longer than state average
— 20.3% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.2%), carpooled (13.7%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (0.8%)
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
#10. Wayne County
– Average commute time: 33.5 minutes
— #168 longest among all counties nationwide
— 35.1% longer than state average
— 21.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 28.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (6.6%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (5.4%)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Walthall County
– Average commute time: 34 minutes
— #138 longest among all counties nationwide
— 37.1% longer than state average
— 23.2% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (10.8%), walked (0.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4%)
Woodlot // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Pearl River County
– Average commute time: 34.2 minutes
— #131 longest among all counties nationwide
— 37.9% longer than state average
— 23.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 16.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.6%)
#7. Smith County
– Average commute time: 34.2 minutes
— #131 longest among all counties nationwide
— 37.9% longer than state average
— 23.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.6%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.2%)
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Franklin County
– Average commute time: 34.2 minutes
— #131 longest among all counties nationwide
— 37.9% longer than state average
— 23.9% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 30.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 48.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.5%), carpooled (6.1%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (1%)
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Mississippi
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Jasper County
– Average commute time: 34.6 minutes
— #117 longest among all counties nationwide
— 39.5% longer than state average
— 25.4% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 59.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (89.8%), carpooled (6.6%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (0.9%)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Lawrence County
– Average commute time: 35.7 minutes
— #81 longest among all counties nationwide
— 44.0% longer than state average
— 29.3% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (4.9%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.2%)
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Jefferson Davis County
– Average commute time: 36.6 minutes
— #62 longest among all counties nationwide
— 47.6% longer than state average
— 32.6% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 62.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.8%), carpooled (5.7%), walked (1%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (2.4%)
Gabriel D. May // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Marion County
– Average commute time: 37.3 minutes
— #52 longest among all counties nationwide
— 50.4% longer than state average
— 35.1% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 12.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 23.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (0.4%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (1.8%)
Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Amite County
– Average commute time: 39.9 minutes
— #22 longest among all counties nationwide
— 60.9% longer than state average
— 44.6% longer than national average
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 14.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (1.5%)
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Mississippi