Over a fourth of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

While severe to exceptional drought conditions persist in the West—which is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from its driest period of the last 1,200 years—other parts of the country less associated with drought, like the northeast and the midwest, have also experienced spells of unusual dryness.

Upon entering spring—usually a time of peak, essential rainfall—conditions in the Northwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southern Plains are worsening. The Southern Plains—comprised of central and northern Texas, western Kansas and Oklahoma, and portions of Nebraska, Colorado, and New Mexico—are experiencing exceptional drought conditions with precipitation well below historical averages for this time of year.

Stacker cited data from U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Mississippi with the worst droughts in the week leading up to April 10, 2023. Counties are ranked by percent of the area in drought conditions. Abnormally dry is not considered to be a drought, but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is included.

Mississippi statistics

– Abnormally dry: 6.5%

– Area in drought: 0.0% (#29 nationally)

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

#2. Perry County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 8.7%

– Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

#2. Pearl River County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 17.6%

– Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

#2. Greene County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 46.9%

– Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

#2. Stone County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 56.2%

– Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

#2. George County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 100.0%

– Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

#2. Hancock County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 100.0%

– Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

#2. Jackson County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 100.0%

– Area in drought: 0.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%

#1. Harrison County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 99.0%

– Area in drought: 1.0%

— Moderate drought: 1.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 0.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.0%