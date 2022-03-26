OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple provided the University of Mississippi (UM) with a $100,000 gift to go toward a scholarship for civil engineering students.

Stephen and Patty Foose wanted to provide scholarships to civil engineering students whose background, achievements and experience demonstrate a commitment to contributing to the advancement of women in engineering.

The couple established the Stephen and Patty Foose Civil Engineering Scholarship Endowment for sophomores and higher who are residents of Mississippi, Alabama or Texas. Recipients can receive the scholarship for up to six semesters. Recipients will be required to maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Stephen Foose is a 1966 UM civil engineering graduate. He owns Foose Engineering Co.

“Ole Miss gave me a good education that allowed me to have a successful career. I thought I should give back a little bit,” he said.

Their gift will go toward Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, a fundraising initiative to secure $1.5 billion in private gifts.