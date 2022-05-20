JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 20, the Mississippi Supreme Court dismissed death row inmate Blayde Grayson’s request for his execution date to be set immediately.

Grayson filed the request in December 2021. The request stated that he wished to end all of his appeals and that he wished for his execution date to be set immediately. However, his attorney asked for his request to be withdrawn.

In response, the Court remanded the matter to the George County Circuit Court to make an on-the-record statement of his wishes.

The hearing was held on April 11, 2022. Grayson stated that he did not wish to end his appeals and wanted to continue to pursue his federal habeas corpus action.

The court dismissed his original request.

Grayson was convicted of capital murder in 1997 for the stabbing death the previous year of 78-year-old Minnie Smith during a home burglary George County.