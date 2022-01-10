Crews complete upper portion of Artemis II rocket

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA has completed assembly of the upper part of the core stage for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. According to NASA, the rocket will send the crew, Artemis II, to their lunar mission.

The upper part of the stage stands around 66-feet, making the fully assembled rocket 212-feet. The team will then move the part to final assembly. After that, the the last piece of the rocket will be added.

According to NASA, Artemis missions will land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon as well as establishing long term preparation for human missions on Mars. The agency said SLS is the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts, and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.