VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on August 19 as a precautionary response to the degradation of the spillway gates at Lindy C. Boggs Lock and Dam (L&D) on the Red River.

The EOC was activated at Level 2, or Emergency Watch, which means personnel will monitor conditions from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

Officials said a gate failure could lead to a loss of pool. The project’s spillway gates are deteriorated due to age, and Gate #4 has been taken out of operation with stoplogs, or long steel beams stacked on top of one another to create a barrier that controls water level.

At this time, there are no impacts to navigation or the public. The district will continue to provide updates as they become available.

To report a problem during unmonitored hours, contact EOC Chief Robert Hess at 601-868-4024.

Boggs L&D is the first lock and dam on the Red River and part of the J. Bennett Johnston (JBJ) Waterway system. Located on the Red River at mile 43.8 about 11 miles north of Marksville, Louisiana, the lock and dam system is part of the Monroe Navigation Project Office and operated by a contracted company.