OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters in Oxford responded to a fire at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at the University of Mississippi.

According to the Daily Mississippian, the fire started around 3:45 p.m. There’s no word on what caused the fire at this time, but authorities at the scene believe it was an electrical fire.

Breaking news: a fire at Vaught-Hemingway started at around 3:45 today. pic.twitter.com/aQkHV0yrq2 — The Daily Mississippian (@thedm_news) August 26, 2021

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.