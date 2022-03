BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers installed a new Crime Stoppers kiosk in Biloxi.

The kiosk will display wanted criminals. Neighbors can submit a tip or lead using a QR code on the machine.

The kiosk was paid for with drug forfeiture money. It was installed at the Driver Service Bureau on Highway 67 in Biloxi.