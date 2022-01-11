Crop planning becomes difficult as fertilizer prices soar

Producers must plan carefully and manage well for farms to break even financially this year as farm input costs have risen dramatically in the past months. (Photo by Can Stock Photo Inc./justtodd)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Increasing fertilizer prices are causing difficult crop planning for Mississippi farmers.

Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service Soil Specialist Larry Oldham said potash prices have increased to $800 per ton. Individual nitrogen fertilizer prices have also increased from 5% to 9% in one month.

Delta Research and Extension Center Agricultural Economist Brian Mills said the price hike makes crop planning for 2022 difficult.

“If you develop an enterprise budget, you can plan out where costs can be cut, and you can determine which crop will be most profitable for your situation,” said Mills.

MSU Extension Service staff said one way to cut high input costs is to be efficient with fertilizer application. Soil tests can determine fertilizer needs and can help overapplication of nutrients.

Tools to manage farm costs can be found here. Click here for more information on how to submit soil samples to the MSU Soil Testing Lab.