Crystal Springs man runs into house, crashes and leaves the scene

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss (WJTV) - Crystal Springs police are on the trail of a man wanted for driving his car into a house early this morning.

Joshawa Brown is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident. Investigators think he was involved in a domestic dispute, got in his car and sped away then missed a curve, hitting the house.

A woman in the house said her mother had to be taken to the hospital. Officers say there was no chase.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Joshawa Brown please contact Crystal Springs police at 601) 892-2121.

