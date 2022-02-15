JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Mississippi county has been placed in a CWD management zone after a deer in Louisiana tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The Hattiesburg American reported Claiborne County would be added to the zone because the deer was discovered in Tensas Parish. Under Mississippi’s regulations, any count within 10 miles of a CWD-positive deer will be placed in the zone.

In North Mississippi, Prentiss and Tishomingo counties will be added to the zone due to a CWD-positive deer found in Alcorn County.

Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.