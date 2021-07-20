Cyberattack affects cancer center at Greenwood Leflore Hospital

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – An unknown number of current and former patients at the Cancer Center of Greenwood Leflore Hospital may have had their medical history and personal information compromised in a data breach.

According to the Yazoo Herald, Elekta Inc. started sending letters on Friday to those who may have been impacted by the cyberattack in April 2021. The cancer center was one of 42 health systems in the United States to be affected by the data breach.

Elekta is a software firm that provides cancer registry software and data management services. The company discovered the breach happened between April 2 and April 20.

Officials with Greenwood Leflore Hospital said the following types of patient information may have been compromised:

Full name

Social Security number

Address

Date of birth

Height

Weight

Medical diagnosis

Medical treatment details

Appointment confirmations

Leaders with the hospital said no financial information was obtained during the breach. They said Elekta notified the FBI and shut down its storage system following the cyberattack.

According to hospital officials, Elekta is offering complimentary access to identity-monitoring, fraud-consultation and identity-theft-restoration services to patients. Patients of the cancer center who wish to receive these services or have questions about the breach can contact Britt at kbritt@glh.org or 662-459-2627.