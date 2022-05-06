GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — New Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper has announced the command staff that will support him as the new acting police chief of the Gulfport Police Department. Among those names is new Deputy Chief Heather Dailey, the first woman to hold the title, the department said.

Dailey joined Gulfport Police in 1998 and has served the department ever since, working her way up the ranks before being appointed as Commander of Support Services in 2020, WLOX-TV reported. Prior to that, she started in law enforcement in 1995 with the University of Southern Mississippi Police Department before joining the Pearl River Basin Narcotics Force the next year.

She hopes that in her new role, she can inspire others to reach their full potential.

“I think it’s also good that other people can see themselves in this role…see themselves in positions they hadn’t seen themselves in before,” Dailey said.

Dailey will officially start her new job June 1.