JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dates for the inaugural Mississippi Hometown Rodeo Series were announced by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

The series will feature eight rodeos throughout the state beginning in April, with others to be added as details are finalized. The current dates and locations for the Mississippi Hometown Rodeo Series are:

April 14-15 – Macon

May 12-13 – Saltillo

May 20 – Forest (Ranch Rodeo)

July 4 – Natchez

July 28-29 – Jackson (Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo at the Mississippi Coliseum)

Sept. 22-23 – Horn Lake

October 6-7 – Kosciusko

November 10-11 – Satartia

Additional rodeos may be added to the schedule. Those interested in having a rodeo in their community or those interested in being a sponsor of the series can call (601) 953-6605.