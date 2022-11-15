NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named the next police chief in Columbus on Tuesday, November 15.

According to Natchez Democrat, the Columbus City Council is expected to approve the hire. Daughtry was selected from among three finalists for the position.

Daughtry’s law enforcement career spans more than 25 years. He previously served as chief in Pelahatchie for two years. He also served in the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

In June 2022, Daughtry was elected president of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

The City of Natchez hired Daughtry in 2020.