JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed an executive order proclaiming a day of official mourning in honor of Mike Griffin, 62.

Griffin, a retired Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper and sworn law enforcement officer with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) died while assisting at a crash scene on Monday, September 4.

Officials said Michael Griffin, 62, of Ripley, came across a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Panola County around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 4 while traveling to Jackson.

Before Griffin stopped at the scene, officials said a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by 21-year-old Benjamin Jackson, of Southaven, was traveling west on Highway 6 when it collided with a 2002 Lincoln LS, driven by 64-year-old Dewitt Cole, of Sardis.

After the crash, Griffin stopped to check on the driver of the Lincoln when the vehicle rolled on top of him. Griffin died at the scene.

Reeves said the day of mourning will take place on Saturday, September 9. He ordered all American and state flags to be flown at half-staff on state buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset.

“Mike died as he lived – serving Mississippians,” said Reeves. “He always put others first, and I know that his life and legacy speak for themselves. I’m saddened to have lost a good friend. All of Mississippi is praying for his family in this difficult time, and I know that he’s resting easy in a better place.”

In 2021, Griffin retired from the MHP as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI). He continued his service with the Mississippi DPS, working as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across Mississippi.

He is survived by his wife, Edna, and daughter Olivia.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.