BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and other law enforcement officers raided the home and businesses of a Biloxi city councilman.

The Sun Herald reported the home and businesses of Robert Deming III were raided on Thursday, January 26. The agents searched the home on Caroline Lane and an SUV and pickup truck in the driveway.

The newspaper reported Deming was not at home when the agents arrived, but he arrived soon after. He has not been arrested or detained at this time.

Agents said the locations of The Candy Shop & Kratom in Biloxi, Gulfport and Ocean Springs were also searched, along with locations in Hattiesburg and Fayette, North Carolina.

Chris Bell, resident agent in charge of the DEA in Gulfport, told the Sun Herald that the DEA was looking for documents in Deming’s home and businesses. According to Bell, the DEA received complaints at the businesses of products that were sold and having ill effects on people.

Deming was elected to the Biloxi City Council in 2013.