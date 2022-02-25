JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player has less than three weeks to redeem a $50,000 Powerball prize from the September 15, 2021, drawing. The player has until March 14, 2022, to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Main Street in Madison. The winning numbers for that date were 01-04-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25 and a Powerplay of 3X.

Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now up to $87 million, while the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has reached $58 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $72,000.