JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The application deadline for the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program has been extended beyond February 15.

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted in December 2021 to award more than $9.8 million in grant funds to five universities to cover tuition and expenses for up to 200 aspiring educators seeking a master’s degree in elementary and special education. Those universities are Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University.

MTR now includes 42 participating school districts based on each university’s established process for partnering with geographical critical shortage area districts. Confirmed participating school districts are included in the application and will be updated as needed on the MTR website.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until all 200 slots are filled or the universities can no longer accept candidates. Candidates who submitted complete applications before February 15 will have priority for acceptance into the program.

Accepted applicants will receive a full scholarship, training alongside a mentor teacher, testing support, and ongoing professional development.

For more MTR program information or to apply, visit mdek12.org/OTL/MTR.