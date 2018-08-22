State

Delbert Hosemann "Promotes the Vote" in Hattiesburg

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 05:40 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 09:30 AM CDT

Delbert Hosemann "Promotes the Vote" in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann headed to the classroom to help with a civics lesson... the importance of voting!

In Hattiesburg, Hosemann visited students to talk about his "Promote the Vote" initiative. 

"We want these kids and young men and women to grow up and cast a ballot, but we also want them to talk at the kitchen table during October. We had horrible turnout, just 13 percent. And you can't govern when you have less than half of the people voting," said Hosemann.

