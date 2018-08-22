Delbert Hosemann "Promotes the Vote" in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann headed to the classroom to help with a civics lesson... the importance of voting!
In Hattiesburg, Hosemann visited students to talk about his "Promote the Vote" initiative.
"We want these kids and young men and women to grow up and cast a ballot, but we also want them to talk at the kitchen table during October. We had horrible turnout, just 13 percent. And you can't govern when you have less than half of the people voting," said Hosemann.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.