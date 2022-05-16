CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State University (DSU) adopted the First Day Ready program in an effort to better assist students at the start of the semester.

School leaders said the program allows undergraduate students to access their course materials before the first day of class, with an average savings of between 35% to 50%. The program will also allow faculty to choose course materials they feel are best.

The program is being offered in partnership with Barnes and Nobles College (BNC). The cost of the materials will be included in each student’s account the same time tuition is charged, rather than purchasing materials a la carte.

School leaders said students will receive an email in August that asks them to choose a preferred delivery method. Physical materials can be picked up or shipped. Digital materials will be delivered automatically through Canvas.

The program will be implemented in the Fall 2022 semester.