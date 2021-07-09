Delta State alumni announce 2021 dates for Pig Pickin’ & Homecoming

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State University’s National Alumni Association announced the dates for two of its signature events: Pig Pickin’ and Homecoming.

The 35th annual Pig Pickin’ will be September 10-11 and will be highlighted by the second home football game featuring the Statesmen vs. McKendree University.

The 89th annual Homecoming weekend celebration is slated for October 29-30 as the Statesmen football team hosts Shorter University.

Alumni Homecoming events will kick off with the annual Alumni Gala on Friday, October 29, which will celebrate the class of 1971 upon its 50th anniversary.