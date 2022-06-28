CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A three-year, $638,000 grant from the Bower Foundation will help Delta State University’s Robert E. Smith School of Nursing provide support to emerging nurses at Delta State, as well as local community colleges and high schools through a Summer Nursing Profession Program.

Set to begin in July 2022, the month-long program will provide math and science content, ACT prep resources, test-taking strategies, study skills, stress and time management techniques as well as financial literacy to selected participants.

“We are so grateful to the Bower Foundation for an opportunity to offer this pilot program at Delta State University,” said Delta State’s Dean of Nursing Dr. Vicki Bingham. “We are excited about the outcomes that will be achieved and anticipate this program to serve as a model for other nursing programs throughout the state.”

During the first year, eligible Bower Scholars will be selected from Delta State only. The program will expand to include community colleges during year two for students who are enrolled in courses for the nursing major.

In the third year, eligible Bower Scholars will be selected from DSU and community college students who are enrolled in courses for the nursing major, as well as 10th-12th grade high school students who are interested in nursing.

To be eligible for the program, students must have an ACT composite score of 18-20, complete a program application and submit a letter of recommendation from a faculty member.

For questions or more information, students can e-mail vbingham@deltastate.edu or call (662) 846-4268.