CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at the Delta State University’s (DSU) Department of Continuing Education are looking for judges for their 2022 Region III Mississippi Science and Engineering Fairs.

Judges would have to in the university’s region which are the counties of: Bolivar, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Leflore, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington and Yazoo.

Leaders will host two fairs:

The Upper Fair for grades 7-12 will be held on Wednesday, February 23. Judges for grades 7th and 8th must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent. Those judging 9th-12th grades must hold a master’s degree, Ph.D., M.D. or equivalent with related professional experience, stated leaders at DSU.

The Lower Fair participants for grades 1st-6th will compete on Wednesday, March 23. Judges for this fair must be a college junior, college senior, college graduate or degree holder.

Judges are required to arrived by 9:00 a.m. and judging will be completed by 12:00 p.m. Participants and judges are required to wear a face mask while on the campus of DSU.

To sign up, visit here.