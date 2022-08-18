MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi left one man injured on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the post office on Goodman Road in Horn Lake.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop.

Authorities confirmed that no fatalities were reported.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now involved in this shooting.

We’re going to continue to follow this story and bring you the latest once we get it.