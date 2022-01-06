Desoto County woman arrested for SNAP fraud

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Desoto County woman was arrested for SNAP fraud following an investigation by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

According to investigators, Candice Ballard received an over issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $30,072.00. They said she fraudulently received benefits by her failing to report income and household composition accurately.

The case was turned over to Desoto County District Attorney to be presented to the Grand Jury for criminal prosecution. Ballard was indicted on December 8, 2021, and the indictment was later executed on December 15, 2021, by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office.

“This investigation and ultimate prosecution demonstrates the controls we have in place to identify, investigate, and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This is also a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigations team, and local law enforcement.”

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.