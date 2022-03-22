DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Desoto County woman, who was charged with SNAP fraud, entered a plea agreement.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Candice McDonald-Ballard, 41, entered a plea agreement before the Desoto County Circuit Court on March 15.

According to prosecutors, McDonald-Ballard received an over issuance of SNAP benefits between May 2016 to November 2020 by not reporting household composition and income accurately to MDHS. McDonald-Ballard has been disqualified from participating in the SNAP program for 12 consecutive months and is required to pay restitution in the amount of $30,072.00.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.