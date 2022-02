HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Diamondhead city councilman was arrested on misdemeanor charges of simple assault resulting in bodily injury and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The Sun Herald reported Alan J. Moran, 34, was arrested on Valentine’s Day. His bond was set at $5,000.

As of Tuesday, February 15, no other details about his arrested have been released.

Alan, who is the son of State Sen. Philip Moran, was elected Diamondhead Ward 2 Councilman in 2017.