DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, March 23, Diamondhead Ward 2 Councilman Alan Moran submitted his resignation.

The Sun Herald reported Moran’s resignation comes more than a month after his February 14 arrest. Investigators said he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy who had gone to work for him at Philip’s Pest Control Co., LLC. The business is owned by Moran’s father, state Sen. Philip Moran.

Before his resignation, the council voted to replace Moran as mayor pro-tem for the city. Moran’s resignation went into effect immediately Wednesday.

Moran was released from jail on a $5,000 bond. He is expected to go to trial in August 2022.